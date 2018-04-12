NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help capturing a violent sexual predator.

A woman was raped at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning in her building near Park Avenue and 156th Street.

Police say the suspect followed her into the elevator and then attacked the 23-year-old woman, putting her in a headlock and choking her unconscious.

She woke up to find the man raping her on the rooftop.

Police say the suspect also tried to force the woman to smoke crack.

Need assistance finding this perpetrator wanted for RAPE in the Bronx. If you know who he is call Crimestoppers 1800577TIPS @NYPD40Pct @NYPDPBBronx pic.twitter.com/ML6r3OSrTk — Chief Robert Boyce (@NYPDDetectives) April 12, 2018

The suspect took her wallet, which had about $50 in it, and demanded her ATM PIN number.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital.

The suspect withdrew money from a nearby store right after the attack, police said.

Ruth Osorio lives in the building and just heard about the attack.

“She just told me somebody was raped but she didn’t know nothing,” Osorio said. “Scary a little.”

Investigators are desperate to find the suspect, but no-one CBS2’s Jessicea Moore spoke to seemed to recognize him.

The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also text a tip to CRIMES (274637) and then entering TIP577. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website.

All calls are kept confidential.