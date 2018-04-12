CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A three-year-old boy was found wandering the street in Queens Thursday morning.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. when police received a 911 call for a child running across the street at 109th Avenue and 120th Street.

Police recovered the boy, who was wearing pajamas and socks, and took him to Jamaica Hospital to be evaluated.

Social workers spoke to the boy and got his father’s name. They were able to identify the father – who does not live with the mother and the boy – through social media and contact relatives, who were reunited with the boy.

Those relatives gave officers the boy’s mother’s home address, and police went to talk to her.

She did not know the child was missing, and told police she was sleeping when the child managed to open the door and walk out on his own.

Paula Montanez was charged with failure to exercise control of a child.

