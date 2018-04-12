CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Ali Bauman, Chelsea, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man robbed an 80-year-old woman in the doorway of her Chelsea apartment Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said the elderly victim was unlocking the door to her 10th floor apartment on 28th Street near Eighth Avenue when the suspect came up from behind. He knocked her onto the floor and stole her purse before taking off.

The man got away with about $170 cash.

Many residents CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke to were taken aback by the crime scene and said there are almost always security guards on patrol around the building.

“Everybody wants to live here, I can tell you that. So to walk by now and see this, I’m totally surprised,” said David Lutzker.

“It’s scary, because it’s rare. It does not happen normally,” one resident said.

“That’s scary. And it’s also not even 2-o-clock in the morning, it’s five in the afternoon,” another added.

The woman was not seriously hurt.

Police believe the suspect is a man in his 40s or 50s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch