NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man robbed an 80-year-old woman in the doorway of her Chelsea apartment Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said the elderly victim was unlocking the door to her 10th floor apartment on 28th Street near Eighth Avenue when the suspect came up from behind. He knocked her onto the floor and stole her purse before taking off.

The man got away with about $170 cash.

Many residents CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke to were taken aback by the crime scene and said there are almost always security guards on patrol around the building.

“Everybody wants to live here, I can tell you that. So to walk by now and see this, I’m totally surprised,” said David Lutzker.

“It’s scary, because it’s rare. It does not happen normally,” one resident said.

“That’s scary. And it’s also not even 2-o-clock in the morning, it’s five in the afternoon,” another added.

The woman was not seriously hurt.

Police believe the suspect is a man in his 40s or 50s.