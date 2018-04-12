CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Who has won the most majors? Who has won the most tournaments? Who made shots when it mattered most? Who routinely put themselves within striking distance of the lead on a tournament’s final day?

The best golfer under pressure can be determined in all of these ways, and many others. But, the answer to all of these questions generally comes down to one of two people: Jack Nicklaus or Tigers Woods.

Nicklaus has won 18 majors to Woods’s 14, but Woods has won 79 tournaments to Nicklaus’s 73. The Golden Bear has 19 runner-up finishes in a major, overshadowing Tiger’s six.

Every golf fan has an opinion on the matter. And the answer may come down to your age or, more specifically, the generation of golfers you have followed.

We asked CBS Sports golf analysts and personalities Amanda Balionis, Dottie Pepper, Gary McCord, Ian Baker-Finch, Jim Nantz, and Peter Kostis who they think the best golfer ever under pressure is. Check out the video above for their answers.

Tune in for CBS Sports’ coverage of the RBC Heritage, live from Harbour Town Golf Links, Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15, 3:00 – 6:00 pm ET. 

