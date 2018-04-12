NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Girl Scout cookies are a hot commodity this time of year, and people are lining up in Manhattan to buy theirs.

All of your favorite Girl Scout cookies are up for grabs in Union Square as part of Troop 6000’s first-ever cookie sale.

But as CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, you better get there early. Some people waited nearly an hour, as the line snaked out the door.

Those eagerly awaiting treats offered a round-of-applause as the troop entered the building.

“How else are you going to get Girl Scout cookies when you’re not a Girl Scout?” one woman asked.

“You get to make money off cookies,” said one Girl Scout.

“Very excited,” said another girl.

“It makes people other happy, and I like making other people happy,” another added.

Buy a box, or three, or an entire case and you’ll be doing a whole lot of good for the little ladies. Troop 6000 started just last year with the goal of reaching out to girls living in New York City shelters.

“We established the troop to go into the shelters, to deliver the program to the girls there, to provide consistency,” CEO of Girl Scouts Greater New York Meredith Maskara said.

Dying to dig into some Do-si-dos? You’ll find the superb salesgirls in Kellogg’s Café on East 17th Street. Kelloggs, the parent company of Little Brownie Bakers, which makes most of the taste bud ticklers, helped the scouts get their sale up and running.

“For us, it’s all about the mission,” said Denise Mitchell, senior director of marketing at Little Brownie Bakers. “We’re also about providing those life skills that are going to last far beyond cookie season.”

Sales started Tuesday and after selling out Wednesday, they’ve exceeded their sales goal.

There’s still time to grab your favorite Girl Scout goodies from Troop 6000. They’ll be back on location Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.