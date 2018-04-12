CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jennifer McLogan, Laura Gillen, Local TV, Long Island, Town of Hempstead

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A newly elected town supervisor on Long Island is challenging her predecessor’s 11th hour no-layoff moves.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen says her budget simply cannot afford all the raises and transfers of protected workers.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, it’s highly unusual for a chief executive officer to sue her own town, but that just happened.

“When I won, he gave away the store to the union on his last town board meeting,” Gillen said.

The “he” being former GOP town supervisor Anthony Santino, who shocked the bipartisan crowd last December by protecting 192 town employees with appointments, transfers and promotions during his final days in office.

“Those are not all at issue in this lawsuit. We point directly to the supervisor’s executive staff and the town clerk’s executive staff,” Gillen said.

She is now challenging 14 of those raises, which she said will amount to $2 million the town can’t afford.

During the raucous meeting in December, several board members voted no, including Republicans, but it passed. Now, they’re in the awkward position of being named in the lawsuit.

“Right now, I am evaluating the legal position that I’m in, since I voted against it, but I’m still being sued. But in any event, I understand her frustration,” said Town of Hempstead Board Member Bruce Blakeman.

Gillen said board members who rejected Santino’s personnel moves are “defendants” in name only. She said she is working with them across party lines and the lawsuit is to protect taxpayers.

“If I was in her position, I would want my own people there,” one resident said.

“It’s not really building a bridge, you’re essentially just creating more infighting,” said another.

“You’d like everyone to work together toward a common goal,” another added.

“Hempstead is not only the largest town on Long island, it’s the largest suburban town in America. So anything that happens there is something to keep an eye on,” said Hofstra University Dean of Suburban Studies Lawrence Levy.

Gillen, who ran as an outsider, is the first Democrat supervisor elected there in 100 years. The goal of her lawsuit is to nullify a union amendment, which states, “no employee shall be terminated for economic or budgetary reasons.” She said she’s handcuffed during a fiscal crisis.

Once the court rules, the supervisor will decide who foots the bill for legal fees.

Some board members on both sides of the aisle said they agree the no-layoff clause is dangerous in a fiscal emergency.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch