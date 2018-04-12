CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Khloe Kardashian is now a mom. Two sources close to the family told CNN that Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl.

Kardashian’s boyfriend and the father of her child is Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson. The two became embroiled in controversy just before the birth after reports surfaced that Thompson had been spotted in the company of other women during Kardashian’s pregnancy.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy in December with a photograph on her official Instagram account, featuring Thompson cradling her pregnant belly. “My greatest dream realized,” the caption read. “We are having a baby!”

In the past, Kardashian had been open about her struggles with infertility. She wrote, “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along.”

Kardashian’s desire to start a family had been part of the storyline on her former reality television show “Khloe & Lamar” with her now ex-husband and former NBA player Lamar Odom. Kardashian temporarily lived in Dallas in late 2011 and early 2012 while Odom played for the Dallas Mavericks.

Odom and Kardashian had been estranged for some time before legally divorcing last December.

It has been a big year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, in terms of babies. Reports of Kardashian’s pregnancy first surfaced in September after news broke that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was also pregnant with her first child. Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, in February.

Kim Kardashian West and rapper husband Kanye West also welcomed their third child via a surrogate in January, a daughter that they named Chicago.

Kardashian hinted Monday that her baby’s arrival may be imminent with a photo captioned, “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”

Thompson reportedly has a son by former girlfriend Jordan Craig.

