LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – It was love at first sight.

Eight years ago, Kyle Cropsey slipped a note inside the window of a blue 1971 Volkswagen bus.

Cropsey – who was 16 at the time – wrote that the bus was his “future car.”

Fast forward eight years.

Cropsey got a call from Cris Mead, who lives in Oakland, Calif. It turns out Mead’s father Cornelius owned the van and kept Cropsey’s note. Cornelius Mead purchased the van back in 1971 and used it to take cross-country trips, and kept a log book.

After Cornelius passed away, Cris was cleaning the bus out and he came upon Cropsey’s note in the log book.

The Mead family then decided to give Cropsey the van, on the condition that he restore it and “go on plenty of adventures.”

Cropsey says “it was fate.”

