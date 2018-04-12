NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Those riding the subway system on a regular basis may notice a new pilot program geared toward making travel safer.

Neighborhood coordination officers, or NCOs, will now be making their pressence known in the subway system in parts of Brooklyn and the Bronx, reports CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

The program’s purpose is the same as community policing seen in neighborhoods above ground, but now officers will be building stronger relationships with people working and riding the subway system.

“When people establish a relationship with an officer, they might be more willing to give them a call, or text or email, and just tell them ‘Hey, this is what I saw, I’m not sure if it’s anything but maybe you could look into it.'” said NYPD officer John Quinn.

After the pilot program is tested in Brooklyn and the Bronx, it is expected to go citywide.