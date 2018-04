NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mobile news app alerted users a live tiger had been seen wandering in upper Manhattan on Thursday morning, but the actual animal turned out to be a bit more benign.

The Citizen app lit up at 8:29 a.m. with reports of a tiger sighting in the area of W. 162nd St and St. Nicholas Ave.

We’re trying to confirm this report of a tiger loose in Upper Manhattan: https://t.co/CC91y9O4iP #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/1XR6ruODXq — Citizen (@citizenapp) April 12, 2018

The animal turned out to be a raccoon.