NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The parents of a man killed by NYPD officers say they’re seeking justice.

Saheed Vassell, 34, was shot and killed by police last Wednesday in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows Vassell pointing an object at people along Utica Avenue.

Callers told 911 dispatchers they believed Saheed had a gun.

It turned out he was holding part of a welding torch.

Vassell’s family members are asking for more information on the officer’s involved.

His mother and sister have a message for the mayor, city council members, and the New York attorney general.

“I am here in need of justice for my brother, demanding the name of the four officers who opened fire on Saheed, as well as all information that is in their jackets,” said Tila Vassell.

“I just ask everyone to work with us, fight with us for justice for Saheed,” said Lorna Vassell, Saheed’s mother. “Saheed did not deserve to be killed by the New York Police Department.”

“I understand their concern, but the protocol we have I think is the right one,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It respects safety and the confidentiality of the officers as well.”

De Blasio also says the NYPD and the state Attorney General will have a full investigation into the shooting.