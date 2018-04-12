CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Saheed Vassell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The parents of a man killed by NYPD officers say they’re seeking justice.

Saheed Vassell, 34, was shot and killed by police last Wednesday in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

crownheightsincident Parents Of Man Killed By NYPD Officers In Brooklyn Demand More Information From City

Surveillance video shows Saheed Vassell, reported to police as wielding a gun in Crown Heights on April 4, 2018. The gun was later identified to be a piece of a welding torch. (credit: CBS2)

Surveillance video shows Vassell pointing an object at people along Utica Avenue.

Callers told 911 dispatchers they believed Saheed had a gun.

It turned out he was holding part of a welding torch.

Vassell’s family members are asking for more information on the officer’s involved.

His mother and sister have a message for the mayor, city council members, and the New York attorney general.

“I am here in need of justice for my brother, demanding the name of the four officers who opened fire on Saheed, as well as all information that is in their jackets,” said Tila Vassell.

“I just ask everyone to work with us, fight with us for justice for Saheed,” said Lorna Vassell, Saheed’s mother. “Saheed did not deserve to be killed by the New York Police Department.”

“I understand their concern, but the protocol we have I think is the right one,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It respects safety and the confidentiality of the officers as well.”

De Blasio also says the NYPD and the state Attorney General will have a full investigation into the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch