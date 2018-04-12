NEW YORK (CBS Local) — More than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products are being recalled because they may have bones in the meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the problem was found after several consumers reported minor oral injuries while eating this product.

Conagra Brands, Inc., a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is issuing the recall for the “family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products.”

The following products are part of the recall:

27-oz. carton containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package, with the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel

Those who still have this product are being told to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.