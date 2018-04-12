WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria “could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

Trump made the statement in an early morning tweet Thursday.

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS,” the president said. “Where is our ‘Thank you America?’”

In a tweet Wednesday, the president told Russia to “get ready,” warning that missiles “will be coming.” He added that Moscow “shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Russia, a key ally of Syria, has promised to retaliate against any missile strikes that come into Syria in response to last week’s suspected chemical attack that killed dozens in Syria.

White House officials haven’t yet said what action the U.S. and its allies will take.

“We’re are still assessing the intelligence, ourselves and our allies,” said Defense Secretary James Mattis. “We are still working on this.”

“All the indications are that the Syrian regime was responsible, and we’ll be working with our closest allies to consider how we can ensure that those responsible are held to account,” UK Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Syria and its allies have denied all responsibility for the alleged gas attack. Russia also said it visited the sight of the suspected attack and said it found no evidence to support the claims.

The U.N. Security Council is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss the escalating situation.