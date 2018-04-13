NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After weeks of cold temperatures, New Yorkers were soaking up the warm spring weather, especially because it might not last that long.

Many were outside as temperatures soared into the 70s Friday. Forecasters say Saturday could be even warmer with 70s in and around the city and 80 degree-readings inland.

“I came out from my midnight shift and realized I’m overdressed,” Queens resident Karen Vaz told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

“I just had my coffee made and it felt like everybody in the coffee shop was in a better mood,” Upper West Side resident Lauren Roth said.

The prolonged winter took its tool. Since spring officially began on March 20, 18 of the first 23 days have registered temperatures below normal with nearly 14 inches of snow.

But now the trees are budding and beyond and those quintessential spring flowers are in full bloom. For some it’s not officially spring until you spot a robin and CBS2’s camera caught two prancing around Riverside Park.

“It’s good weather,” said Upper West Side resident Ravi Rozdon. “It’s a good time to enjoy it, it’s spring.”

“We’re ecstatic,” said resident Susan Tal. “But the temperatures are going back to 40s in two days — don’t tell me about the next two days being gorgeous.”

A cold front Sunday will bring some rain and drizzle with highs only in the 40s.