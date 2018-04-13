CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Among the fun on tap this weekend is a beer festival (see what we did there?). If that doesn’t float your boat, you can celebrate Earth Day early, join in Holi fun or learn more about the city’s relationship to the Titanic.

Beer Mansion
Weylin
175 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 963-3639
brooklynbrewerypresents.com

Billing itself as a “spectacle of beer, music, food, and absurdity,” Beer Mansion promise not one, not two, but FOUR parties under one roof, in this case, a huge events space in Williamsburg. There will be live music, a market selling such wares as leather jacket art and beer-infused ice cream, a speakeasy and an arcade with both new and classic games. No dress code, no pretension, just good honest fun for folks 21 and up. Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14, see schedule for details and ticket info.

The New Genres: Video in the Internet Age
Museum of the Moving Image
36-01 35th Ave.
Astoria, NY 11106
(718) 777-6888
www.movingimage.us

Opening this weekend at the Museum of the Moving Image is The New Genres: Video in the Internet Age. Covering more than 20 years of work, this exhibition looks to the past, showcasing some of the most noteworthy and influential videos to date. But it also welcomes the future (i.e., now), when around one million hours of video are uploaded or shared online every day. #fun #mustgo #weheartmomi Saturday, April 14, through Sunday, September 2, see schedule for details and ticket info

Titanic Gathering 2018
Various venues
New York, NY
www.facebook.com

Had the Titanic not hit an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic, it would have docked at the White Star Line’s pier in Chelsea, offloading its passengers and welcoming others for the return trip. We all know how the story goes, sure, but the annual Titanic Gathering gives you the chance to learn even more about what happened that night and to visit sites of historical significance, including Pier 54, Macy’s, Woodlawn Cemetery, and others around town. Saturday, April 14, through Sunday, April 15, tickets required.

Phagwah Parade
Liberty Avenue and 133rd St.
Richmond Hill, NY 11419
phagwahparade.us

The Hindu festival of Holi marks the end of winter and heralds the start of spring. Now in its 30th year, the Phagwah Parade brings folks from near and far to revel in laughter, playfulness, forgiveness and joy. A major part of any Holi celebration includes colors, so you can expect to get doused in colored powders as the floats float past. A cultural program at Phil Rizzuto Park concludes the day’s events. Saturday, April 14, parade begins at 10 am, see website for parade route, free. 

Earth Day New York 2018
Union Square Park
14th to 17th Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue
New York City, NY 10001
www.earthdayinitiative.org

OK, so Earth Day technically takes place on April 22, but one of the world’s largest Earth Day gatherings will take place this Sunday in Union Square Park. Exhibitors will be on hand offering info about greening your life, along with live music, kids’ activities, and displays of environmentally friendly goods and services. The overarching theme of Earth Day is finding a way to end plastic pollution, which hurts marine life and clogs landfills. As the cliche goes, if you’re not part of the solution . . . . Sunday, April 15, 12 to 7 pm, free. 

