NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a rape in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Lynneke Burris, 30, is facing rape, robbery, assault, strangulation and predatory sexual assault charges, police said Friday.

Investigators say Burris followed a 23-year-old woman into the elevator of her building early Thursday morning in the area of Park Avenue and East 161st Street.

He then choked her until she lost consciousness and then dragged to the rooftop of the building where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

The suspect took off after stealing the woman’s wallet and cash.

He was taken into custody late Thursday.