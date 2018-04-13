NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least 13 people were hurt when cars crashed in Brooklyn Friday night.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. at Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road.

Initial reports suggest several cars were involved in the crash, and one climbed the curb.

Preliminary information suggests four pedestrians were critically injured. There was no immediate word on the condition of the other injured people, most of whom are believed to have been in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.