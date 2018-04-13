by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Periods of sun and clouds are expected this afternoon, but it’s the temps people will be talking about: 70s! Yes, we’re in for a warm one, so enjoy it!

It will be rather mild tonight with mostly clear skies expected. As for temps, they’ll only fall to around 60° — yes, our normal high.

Sunshine will mix with clouds tomorrow, but not before we squeeze out another warm one. Expect 70s in and around the city with 80+° readings inland.

Things will then get interesting Saturday night through Sunday as a cold front punches through. This will deliver a relatively cold air mass, along with some light rain and drizzle. Highs on Sunday will likely get stuck in the 40s.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!