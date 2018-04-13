BREAKING NEWS: President Trump Announces U.S., France And Britain Have Launched Military Strike In Syria 
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot in Flatbush.

Police say a teenage gunman was aiming for another teenager when he shot the teen in the chest and a 62-year-old woman in the face, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday on Flatbush Avenue near Tilden Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the 19-year-old victim running for cover inside a beauty supply store seconds after being shot in the chest.

Police say the 19-year-old who shot him also hit the innocent woman in the cheek. She ran to a nearby nail salon to get help.

Both victims were taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police arrested the suspect soon after.

“It was multiple gunshots and all I heard was screaming,” said witness Kimberly Sainvilus.

“This is my neighborhood but this never happened here in broad daylight,” said resident Dorothy Stewart. “It’s terrible.”

The 19-year-old suspect is still being questioned at the 70th precinct. So far, no charges have been filed.

