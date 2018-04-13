NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A hearing is set Friday related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, a New York federal district court spokesman says.

In an email late Thursday, spokesman Jordan Prince said that the hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday. He did not disclose the reason for the court proceeding.

Federal agents raided Cohen’s Manhattan office on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, said it was a “disgrace” that the FBI “broke into” his lawyer’s office. He called Mueller’s investigation “an attack on our country.”

