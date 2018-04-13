NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the first day on the job Friday for the new president of the Long Island Rail Road.

Phillip Eng is replacing Patrick Nowakowski, who held the position for four years. MTA officials say Eng was previously the chief operating officer of the MTA and held the position of acting president at New York City Transit.

The change comes less than a month after the LIRR was slammed by the state comptroller for “unacceptable performance.”

Last year, the LIRR had the worst on-time performance in 18 years. According to the state audit, in 2017 more than 21,000 trains were late, canceled or terminated — a 20 percent increase from the year before.