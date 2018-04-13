CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Hicksville, Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, Oyster Bay

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Hicksville LIRR train station is the busiest on Long Island: some 6,000 commuters use it every morning.

So where are they going to park when the nearby Town of Oyster Bay municipal garage on Duffy Avenue closes for three months?

The garage – which is only seven years old – has to undergo massive structural repairs: 1,440 parking spots will be gone during June, July and August.

The garage cost $65 million to build. There are huge cracks in the lower level ceiling, and support posts have been installed.

There are more than 41,000 valid parking permits, and only 6,891 spaces available – the number will shrink once the lot is closed.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan is demanding answers and will have more on this later.

 

 

