OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Hicksville LIRR train station is the busiest on Long Island: some 6,000 commuters use it every morning.

So where are they going to park when the nearby Town of Oyster Bay municipal garage on Duffy Avenue closes for three months?

The garage – which is only seven years old – has to undergo massive structural repairs: 1,440 parking spots will be gone during June, July and August.

The garage cost $65 million to build. There are huge cracks in the lower level ceiling, and support posts have been installed.

There are more than 41,000 valid parking permits, and only 6,891 spaces available – the number will shrink once the lot is closed.

