Filed Under:E. coli

TRENTON (CBSNewYork) — Chopped romaine lettuce grown around Yuma, Arizona, is being blamed for the E. coli outbreak that sickened at least seven New Jersey residents and 35 people across 11 states last week.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said no specific grower, supplier, distributor, or brand has been identified.

The New Jersey Health Department was looking into eight cases of E. coli in four counties last week, with some citing a chain restaurant as a common link, but just the lettuce from the source appears to have been the cause.

Consumers who have bought romaine lettuce – including salads and salad mixes containing romaine lettuce – should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick.

All restaurants and retailers are being advised by the CDC to ask their food suppliers about the source of their romaine lettuce and refrain from selling or servicing any that was grown in Yuma, Arizona.

“Individuals with this infection usually get better within about 5 to 7 days, however some illnesses can be serious or even life-threatening,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal in a statement. “Anyone experiencing symptoms of this illness should see a healthcare provider.”

Currently in New Jersey, the Department of Health has seven confirmed cases of E. Coli: 4 in Hunterdon County, and one each in Monmouth, Sussex and Somerset counties.

More information about the outbreak is available on the CDC website or from the New Jersey Department of Health.

