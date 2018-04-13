WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at James Comey, calling the former FBI director an “untruthful slime ball.”

The president took to Twitter Friday, saying it was his “great honor” to fire Comey.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

“James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH,” the president said.

Trump called Comey a “weak” and “untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI.”

“His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst ‘botch jobs’ of history,” the president said. “It was my great honor to fire James Comey!”

In his new book, Comey called Trump “unethical” and blasted the president as “untethered to truth.” He goes on to say Trump’s leadership is “ego driven and about personal loyalty.”

The Republican National Committee, set to launch an aggressive response to the book, just unveiled a new website LyinComey.com to undermine his credibility, CBS2 reported.

Comey is a Republican and was first appointed to the FBI director’s job by former President George W. Bush.