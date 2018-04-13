WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. military to conduct “precision strikes” in Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens last weekend.

“A short time ago, I ordered the U.S. Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad,” the president said from the White House.

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way,” he continued.

Trump said the U.S. will have a “sustained” response to curtail Syria until it stops using chemical weapons on its citizens.

“The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons,” he said. “Establishing this deterrent is a vital national security interest of the United States.”

Defense Secretary James Mattis said there were “no reports of losses” on the part of the U.S. and its allies and called this a “one-time shot.”

“I want to emphasize that these strikes are directed at the Syrian regime,” he said. “In conducting these strikes, we have gone to great lengths to avoid civilian and foreign casualties.”

The president also called out Iran and Russia.

“What kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?” he said. “The nations of the world can be judged by the fiends they keep.”

Syria and its allies have denied responsibility for the alleged gas attack. Russia said it visited the sight of the suspected attack and found no evidence to support the claims.

“Syria’s responsible. We are all in agreement,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said earlier Friday.

Syria airstrike targets:

-Scientific research center, located in the greater Damascus area; -A chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs;

Trump called the alleged chemical attack a “massacre” Friday night and said it was a “significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.”

“These are not the actions of a man,” he said. “They are crimes of a monster instead.”

The president’s announcement comes one year after he announced strikes in Syria following a separate chemical weapons attack.

In the days since the suspected attack, the president has repeatedly warned that a military strike was on the table.

Trump met with his national security team at the White House on Wednesday afternoon to discuss options for striking the Syrian regime.

The NYPD said it is closely monitoring the situation in Syria.

“There is no nexus to New York City, nor are there any credible threats to New York City, at this time. Counterterror officers have been deployed in and around the City out of an abundance of caution,” the department said in a statement.

