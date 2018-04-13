LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Actor Will Ferrell was in a serious car accident Thursday night in California, reports CBS LA.

Reports say Ferrell was in an SUV when it crashed with another vehicle on the Santa Ana Freeway in the Aliso Viejo area of Orange County.

The 50-year-old was one of three passengers in the chauffeur-driven SUV, according to TMZ, which cited an eyewitness who reported the SUV was side-swiped by the other vehicle.

They report Ferrell has been released from the hospital and did not suffer any significant injury.

Two other victims also suffered minor injuries, while a fourth passenger was transported in critical condition to a local trauma center.

Ferrell was reportedly on his way back from a “Funny or Die” event in the San Diego area, where he appeared as his trademark character, Ron Burgundy.

The crash remains under investigation.