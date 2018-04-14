NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eight people were hurt, two of them critically, when two cars collided in Brooklyn Friday night.

Witnesses say 27-year-old David Olivier tried to beat a red light ar Farragut Road and Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush around 9 pm, but they say he lost control of his car and careened onto the sidewalk and struck four people.

Two of the pedestrians were listed in critical condition early Saturday.

Four other people who were in the two cars were also hurt.

Olivier has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.