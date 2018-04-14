CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Dave Carlin, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people were hurt when a 20-foot section of scaffolding fell onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Crews were in the process of dismantling the large metal rods and panels shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday when it collapsed on Joralemon Street near Brooklyn Borough Hall, injuring one worker and two pedestrians, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

“They were taking the scaffolding down, and I was down on my knees lifting this, and when I heard that, I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ People just jumping around,” said Senat Matezic, who was working on a different construction project just steps away.

“We just all of a sudden heard a crashing of the scaffolding, and then people screaming,” witness Jennifer Harvey said.

“I thought it was a car accident or something. And I looked up, and there was just metal everywhere, a couple people on the ground,” Nancy Harvey added. “Just a lot of chaos.”

Witnesses said the worker, a crew supervisor, was the most seriously hurt and his arm looked badly injured. The pedestrians were just passing by when they were hit. They’re all expected to recover.

For much of the day, one of the two ways in and out of the Borough Hall subway station was shut down while crews removed the debris.

“I’m always a little careful walking by the scaffolding. I’ve never actually seen an accident. So this is very worrisome,” Muriel Silin said.

The New York City Department of Buildings cited New Force Construction Corporation for failing to safeguard persons and property during a construction operation, issuing a violation with a $25,000 fine. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Carlin tried speaking to workers from the company, but they declined to comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch