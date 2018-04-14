NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people were hurt when a 20-foot section of scaffolding fell onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Crews were in the process of dismantling the large metal rods and panels shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday when it collapsed on Joralemon Street near Brooklyn Borough Hall, injuring one worker and two pedestrians, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

“They were taking the scaffolding down, and I was down on my knees lifting this, and when I heard that, I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ People just jumping around,” said Senat Matezic, who was working on a different construction project just steps away.

“We just all of a sudden heard a crashing of the scaffolding, and then people screaming,” witness Jennifer Harvey said.

“I thought it was a car accident or something. And I looked up, and there was just metal everywhere, a couple people on the ground,” Nancy Harvey added. “Just a lot of chaos.”

Witnesses said the worker, a crew supervisor, was the most seriously hurt and his arm looked badly injured. The pedestrians were just passing by when they were hit. They’re all expected to recover.

For much of the day, one of the two ways in and out of the Borough Hall subway station was shut down while crews removed the debris.

“I’m always a little careful walking by the scaffolding. I’ve never actually seen an accident. So this is very worrisome,” Muriel Silin said.

The New York City Department of Buildings cited New Force Construction Corporation for failing to safeguard persons and property during a construction operation, issuing a violation with a $25,000 fine. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Carlin tried speaking to workers from the company, but they declined to comment.