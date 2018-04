SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A massive fire engulfed a home in Spring Valley, New York.

A Ramapo police officer patrolling the area on South Madison Avenue spotted the intense flames overnight.

It took firefighters from three departments to get the blaze under control, but luckily no one was hurt.

Investigators say the house appeared to have been abandoned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.