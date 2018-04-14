CBS 2 NYChelsea Clinton speaks during the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining […]
WCBS 880Chelsea Clinton speaks during the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions […]
1010 WINSChelsea Clinton speaks during the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and […]
WFANChelsea Clinton speaks during the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, […]
WLNYChelsea Clinton speaks during the final day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned […]
Filed Under:New York Yankees

DETROIT (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees have been rained out Saturday, with bad weather threatening to wash away most of the Yankees’ only scheduled visit to the Motor City this season.

New York beat the Tigers 8-6 on Friday night, and the teams will now try to play a split doubleheader Sunday to finish this three-game series — but the weather then may not be any better.

If one or both games are postponed Sunday, the scramble could be on to find a time when the Yankees can come back to Detroit later in the year.

The Tigers would send left-handers Francisco Liriano (1-1) and Matthew Boyd (0-1) to the mound Sunday against New York right-handers Luis Severino (2-1) and Luis Cessa (0-0). The games are scheduled for 1:10 and 7:10 p.m.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch