EAST NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video to help find a man accused of beating and robbing at gunpoint a 73-year-old man in Brooklyn last Friday.

The NYPD say around 5 p.m. on April 6 the suspect entered an apartment building at Wortman and Schenck avenues in East New York and approached the victim while holding a gun, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

When the victim attempted to fight back, he was hit in the head multiple times and fell to the ground. The suspect then grabbed the victim’s wallet and fled.

“That’s really terrible to hear that happened over here,” said resident Steven Hunt. “I can’t believe that even happened here because it’s a peaceful neighborhood, and too much things are going on right now.”

Police say the victim had cuts on his face but was treated at a local hospital and released.