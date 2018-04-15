ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Think your New York State tax refund is in the mail? Think again.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says his office has already stopped more than $24 million in questionable or fraudulent personal income tax refunds.
Many taxpayers claimed refundable credits based on incorrect information like an inflated number of dependents or understated income, he said.
“Tax cheats are continuously looking for new ways to beat the system, but my auditors are staying one step ahead of them,” DiNapoli said.
Auditors this year stopped $3.3 million worth of refunds that were linked to tax preparers filing false returns.
The tax deadline this year is Tuesday, April 17.