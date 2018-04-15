ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Think your New York State tax refund is in the mail? Think again.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says his office has already stopped more than $24 million in questionable or fraudulent personal income tax refunds.

Many taxpayers claimed refundable credits based on incorrect information like an inflated number of dependents or understated income, he said.

Last week, my office revealed nearly $16M from income tax check-off donations have yet to be paid to charitable causes. https://t.co/FaYhwt0ZcT — Tom DiNapoli (@NYSComptroller) April 15, 2018

My office has stopped over $24M in questionable or fraudulent personal income tax refunds payments so far in 2018.https://t.co/XjCDPz4rn0 — Tom DiNapoli (@NYSComptroller) April 13, 2018

“Tax cheats are continuously looking for new ways to beat the system, but my auditors are staying one step ahead of them,” DiNapoli said.

Auditors this year stopped $3.3 million worth of refunds that were linked to tax preparers filing false returns.

The tax deadline this year is Tuesday, April 17.