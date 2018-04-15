NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Everyone snacks, but if you do it in moderation and make healthy choices, is can actually be good for you — and good tasting.

Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes to share a trio of spring snack recipes: Morels and grilled leeks crostinis, ramp fritatas and spring tacos.

Morels & Grilled Leeks Crostinis

Spring brings many gifts—warm weather (sometimes), budding trees, and the prized honeycomb-shaped mushroom: Morels. I’ve simply sautéed them here so you can truly taste the earthiness of this mushroom.

Makes 4 crostinis

What you’ll need:

1 leek, trimmed, split lengthwise and washed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

4 slices rustic bread (such as sourdough), sliced 1” thick

1 clove garlic

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. minced shallots

1 cup morels, split lengthwise

½ lemon, freshly squeezed

Maldon sea salt, for finishing

How to make it:

1. Heat grill to high. Brush leeks and bread with oil on all sides. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Grill leeks on both sides until charred and wilted. At the same time, grill bread on both sides being careful not to burn the bread. Remove from heat and rub garlic clove over toast. Set aside.

2. In the interim, set a cast iron pan on the grill and melt butter. Add shallots and sauté until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add morels sliced side face down and sear until caramelized, about 2 minutes. In the interim, chop grilled leeks into 1” pieces.

3. Add leeks to morels and sauté. Remove from heat.

4. Spoon morels over toast. Finish with lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil.

Spring Tacos!

Red endives are in season and they make the perfect vessel for grilled shrimp and ripe avocados.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

2 head red endive, washed, use larger outer leaves

1 lb. raw 31/40 shrimp, shelled and deveined

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves

Kosher salt, to taste

Pinch red pepper flakes

2 ripe avocado, cubed

1 tbsp. minced parsley, plus leaves for garnish

Skewers, soaked in water

For the dressing:

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. chopped dill

1 ea. lemon squeezed

Kosher salt, to taste

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

How to make it:

1. Separate endives into individual leaves, use only large outer leave and set on a large platter in a single row.

2. In a bowl, toss shrimp with oil, thyme, salt and red pepper flakes. Let marinate for 30 minutes minimum.

3. Heat grill to high. Skewer shrimp and season with salt. Grill on both sides until slightly charred and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Remove from skewers and transfer to a bowl.

4. Toss shrimp with avocado, parsley, and dressing. Spoon mixture into red endive cups and garnish with parsley leaves.

For the dressing: Whisk together all ingredients except the oil. Slowly whisk in the oil until emulsified.

Wild Ramp Frittata

Have fun with these easy to cook Full-Fat Frittata!

Serves 6-8

What you’ll need:

2 bunches wild ramps, root ends trimmed, bulbs thinly sliced and leaves roughly chopped,

½ lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, blanched and sliced, skin on

2 tbsp. finely Chopped basil

2 tsp. Finely Chopped Parsley

2 tbsp. EVOO

1 dozen, large eggs

¼ cup heavy cream

Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt, to taste

¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

How to Make It:

1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over a medium heat. Cook the ramps and the Yukon potatoes, stirring occasionally. Add half of the basil and parsley towards the end. Salt and pepper; to taste. Cook until vegetables are soft and Yukon potatoes golden brown. 3-4 minutes.

2. In a large mixing bowl combine eggs, heavy cream, cooked potato and vegetable mixture, ground black pepper and kosher salt; to taste.

3. Pour egg mixture into a nonstick skillet. Cook, using a heatproof flexible spatula to stir and push egg from edges to center of pan so runny parts run underneath, until eggs are almost set (they should still be wet on top but otherwise set throughout), 2 to 3 minutes

4. Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set, golden brown and puffy.

5. Shake pan to loosen frittata, using a spatula to separate the edges if necessary. Turn frittata out onto a plate or serve directly from skillet. Garnish with fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and finish with fresh herbs.

Tips: use some dairy and make it full and fat.

Tip: Slice into six wedges or cut into bite size squares and serve hot, warm, or at room temperature.