LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Lindenhurst man was facing multiple weapons charges after cops discovered nearly two dozen firearms, along with high-capacity magazines and tactical gear, inside his home on Sunday during a search prompted by a “threatening message left at a school” in Rockland County.

Police in Suffolk County say they were notified by officials from the Clarkstown Police Department to check on Robert Csak, 32, after he left a threatening voicemail, directed at an employee, on the answering machine of the Summit School in Upper Nyack on Saturday.

Csak attended the school in 2002 and was identified through caller ID and school records, according to police.

Csak wasn’t home when officers arrived, so police say his landlord let them into his apartment on 38th Street where they observed a tactical shotgun, crossbow, night vision goggles, high-capacity magazines, and an assault-style weapon.

After securing the apartment and obtaining a search warrant, officers recovered an additional 19 firearms, a silencer, more than 200 high-capacity magazines, a Tommy gun, an additional set of night vision goggles, bulletproof vests, gas masks, knives, asps, and a bump stock.

Csak was arrested late Saturday and is facing multiple charges of criminal possession of a weapon. He’s expected to face a judge on Monday.

