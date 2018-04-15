ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police were on the hunt Sunday for a man who allegedly stalked a child on Long Island.

Authorities released a sketch of the man they say tried to convince a 10-year-old girl to leave with him while she was walking to her bus stop in Rockville Centre.

Officers say the man flashed a gun and a knife, but the child was able to run to safety.

The man has been seen near Francis F. Wilson Elementary School, according to police.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident or individual, to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.