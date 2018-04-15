NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Up for an egg-venture? Just head to the Lower East Side!

You’ll find an egg-themed interactive exhibit called “The Egg House.”

There’s no shortage of creativity, from the design to interactive activities and even egg treats.

You can even take a picture in a giant egg carton.

“So cool, very unique, lot of very good colors and social media content coming I’m sure,” Manhattan resident Jessica Brand said.

The pop up will be open through June. It costs $18, but kids three and under are free. Organizers say you need to purchase tickets in advance.