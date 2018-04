NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a printing warehouse in the Bronx.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspects moments before the alleged robbery.

They say the men approached three employees at the warehouse on Whitlock Avenue.

Police say one of the suspects appeared to have a gun inside a paper bag and demanded money.

The suspects made off with $1,900 in cash.

No one was hurt in the incident.