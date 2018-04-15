DETROIT (CBSNewYork/AP) — Both games of Sunday’s doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers have been postponed because of rain.

The games will be made up in a split doubleheader on June 4. The Tigers were scheduled to be off, while the Yankees would have been traveling between games in Baltimore and Toronto.

Game 1 was scratched about three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with Game 2 called in the early afternoon. Rain was forecast to keep falling until Monday morning.

Game 1 of today’s doubleheader has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be rescheduled for a later date. Game 2 is currently still scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2018

Game 2 of today’s doubleheader has been postponed due to inclement weather. Both previously scheduled games will be played as a split doubleheader on Monday, June 4th, with Game 1 beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET and Game 2 beginning at 7:10 p.m. ET — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2018

The Yankees and Tigers were rained out Saturday in what had been New York’s only scheduled visit to Detroit this year. The Yankees won 8-6 behind two Aaron Hicks homers in Friday’s game.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino (2-1, 3.50) will now start on Monday at home against the Miami Marlins, while Detroit’s Francisco Liriano (1-1, 2.13) will pitch Tuesday against Baltimore.

