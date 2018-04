NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition following an early morning fire in Queens.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. Monday on the first floor of a two-story home on Wheatley Street near Brunswick Avenue in Far Rockaway.

FDNYalerts QNS 2-ALARM 14-22 WHEATLEY ST, PRIVATE DWELLING 1ST AND 2ND FLR FIRE, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 16, 2018

The FDNY said on Twitter that the fire has since been brought under control.