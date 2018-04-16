HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Monday were investigating the death of a baby found on a street in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

A woman says she discovered the newborn boy near her home on Lincoln Avenue near Route 27 in Highland Park. He was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner will work to determine the child’s cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McGraw from the Highland Park Police Department at (732) 572-3800 or Detective Larsen with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3263.