NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s personal attorney say investigators “took everything” during raids last week on his residence and office.

The lawyers wrote in a court filing Monday that the raids a week ago to gather evidence from attorney Michael Cohen were “completely unprecedented.”

They said investigators seized more than a dozen electronic devices and other items including documents and data unrelated to the probable cause upon which the search warrants were based.

The letter demanded Trump and Cohen’s lawyers be allowed to decide which items seized are protected by attorney-client privilege before criminal prosecutors see them.

The submission in Manhattan federal court came prior to a hearing scheduled for the afternoon. Prosecutors say Cohen is being investigated for an undisclosed crime related to his personal business dealings. He has denied wrongdoing.

Last week, Cohen’s attorneys asked the judge to order prosecutors to temporarily halt an examination of the materials FBI agents seized during the raid of his office, apartment and hotel room.

The raid sought information including on a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. Her lawyer says she’ll be in the courtroom Monday.

