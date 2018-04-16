NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monday’s wet and windy weather was causing problems in New Jersey, where some drivers seemed to be caught off guard by flooding and torrential downpours.

On McClellan Street in Newark, multiple cars are stuck in water up to the windows below the underpass as police arrived on the scene to aide drivers, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

Other parts of Newark like Neck Lane looked like a lake. Flooding at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Virginia Street also trapped several vehicles. Firefighters helped rescue the occupants.

There was two to three feet of water nearby in Rahway on St. George’s Street and New Brunswick Avenue. Some drivers ignoring the police barricades found themselves stuck.

Further north in Hackensack, Hudson Street was completely under water with reports of cars stuck there as well.

Update additional area still flooded avoid Hudson Street Railroad Avenue Lodi Street multiple car stuck please do not drive in the water pic.twitter.com/INtjK7r7ae — HackensackFDNJ (@HackensackFDNJ) April 16, 2018

In Hoboken the wind so strong that two boats were damaged when they pushed up again the rocks at Hoboken Cove.

HFD is on the scene at Hoboken Cove, where 2 boats are damaged and pushed up against the rocks. There is no life hazard. We will continue to work with @USCG_Tri_State to mitigate the damage. pic.twitter.com/lwMuqbIWvg — Hoboken Fire Dept (@HobokenFire) April 16, 2018

In Bogota, New Jersey, the Bogota Police Department posted video to their Facebook page of four foot flooding at the intersection of River Road and Elm Avenue. They urged drivers to use caution and avoid closed roadways.

Route 1 south was closed in South Brunswick due to flooding, South Brunswick Police said.

In Union, a vehicle got stuck in high water on Westfield Road.

Authorities are asking drivers to not drive into flooded roadways. If you are unable to get to your destination, park in a dry area and wait for the water to recede.