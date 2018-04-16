CBS 2 NYA boy selects ice cream from a cart in Park Slope. (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monday’s wet and windy weather was causing problems in New Jersey, where some drivers seemed to be caught off guard by flooding and torrential downpours.

On McClellan Street in Newark, multiple cars are stuck in water up to the windows below the underpass as police arrived on the scene to aide drivers, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

Other parts of Newark like Neck Lane looked like a lake. Flooding at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Virginia Street also trapped several vehicles. Firefighters helped rescue the occupants.

There was two to three feet of water nearby in Rahway on St. George’s Street and New Brunswick Avenue. Some drivers ignoring the police barricades found themselves stuck.

hackensack11 Flooding Causing Problems For Drivers In New Jersey

Rescue operations after flooding in Hackensack on Apr. 16, 2018. (credit: Twitter/HackensackFDNJ)

Further north in Hackensack, Hudson Street was completely under water with reports of cars stuck there as well.

In Hoboken the wind so strong that two boats were damaged when they pushed up again the rocks at Hoboken Cove.

In Bogota, New Jersey, the Bogota Police Department posted video to their Facebook page of four foot flooding at the intersection of River Road and Elm Avenue. They urged drivers to use caution and avoid closed roadways.

Route 1 south was closed in South Brunswick due to flooding, South Brunswick Police said.

In Union, a vehicle got stuck in high water on Westfield Road.

Authorities are asking drivers to not drive into flooded roadways. If you are unable to get to your destination, park in a dry area and wait for the water to recede.

