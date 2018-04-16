NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The new president of the Long Island Rail Road is kicking off the job by meeting with commuters on Monday.

Phillip Eng says he’s expecting to hear about the problems he’s been seeing over the last year.

“With the performance we’ve been having, cleanliness and the reliability,” Eng told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “I’m looking forward to tackling those challenges and making the ride better for our commuters.”

Eng says job number one in his new position is better communication with customers who are eager to see improvement.

“Mr. Eng, I’d like you to fix this railroad so we can be to work on time and not late,” said Laurelton commuter Melvin Parker. “It’s always late.”

“A smell of urine on the train, that was a little disturbing getting up in the morning, so cleanliness — keep the trains clean,” said commuter Michael Ivry.

“Mr. Eng, please fix the signals so that they work properly, the schedules so that they’re on time and just the maintenance in general,” said Rockville Centre commuter Sharon Spencer. “Don’t charge us more when you haven’t fixed the problem.”

Eng was born and raised on Long Island and is a career engineer who rose through the ranks working for New York State. He led Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Kosciuszko Bridge project.

Most recently, Eng served as the Chief Operating Officer of the MTA and until January, concurrently held the post of the acting president of New York City Transit.

He’s credited with helping modernize the agency by implementing a new fare payment system and mobile ticketing apps. He was also integral in the in the delivery of the $29.5 billion Capital Program.

As for stopping the MTA’s planned fare hike next year, Eng said that’s up to the MTA board.

“What I need to do is, with what I have available to me, is make sure we’re doing it properly and using taxpayer dollars in the best manner we can,” Eng said. “I want to make sure that Long Island is the number one place in the world.”