CBS 2 NYChildren with teacher draw in the classroom(Credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
WCBS 880Children with teacher draw in the classroom(Credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking […]
1010 WINSChildren with teacher draw in the classroom(Credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL […]
WFANChildren with teacher draw in the classroom(Credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. […]
WLNYChildren with teacher draw in the classroom(Credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at […]
Filed Under:Janelle Burrell, LIRR, Local TV, Phillip Eng

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The new president of the Long Island Rail Road is kicking off the job by meeting with commuters on Monday.

Phillip Eng says he’s expecting to hear about the problems he’s been seeing over the last year.

“With the performance we’ve been having, cleanliness and the reliability,” Eng told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “I’m looking forward to tackling those challenges and making the ride better for our commuters.”

Eng says job number one in his new position is better communication with customers who are eager to see improvement.

“Mr. Eng, I’d like you to fix this railroad so we can be to work on time and not late,” said Laurelton commuter Melvin Parker. “It’s always late.”

“A smell of urine on the train, that was a little disturbing getting up in the morning, so cleanliness — keep the trains clean,” said commuter Michael Ivry.

“Mr. Eng, please fix the signals so that they work properly, the schedules so that they’re on time and just the maintenance in general,” said Rockville Centre commuter Sharon Spencer. “Don’t charge us more when you haven’t fixed the problem.”

Eng was born and raised on Long Island and is a career engineer who rose through the ranks working for New York State. He led Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Kosciuszko Bridge project.

Most recently, Eng served as the Chief Operating Officer of the MTA and until January, concurrently held the post of the acting president of New York City Transit.

He’s credited with helping modernize the agency by implementing a new fare payment system and mobile ticketing apps. He was also integral in the in the delivery of the $29.5 billion Capital Program.

As for stopping the MTA’s planned fare hike next year, Eng said that’s up to the MTA board.

“What I need to do is, with what I have available to me, is make sure we’re doing it properly and using taxpayer dollars in the best manner we can,” Eng said. “I want to make sure that Long Island is the number one place in the world.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch