NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY says power strips were the cause of the deadly fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower earlier this month.

Fire Marshals traced the cause to “sequenced power strips powering multiple components.”

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of the 4/7 fatal 4-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan was accidental, electrical – sequenced power strips powering multiple components. Smoke alarm not present in fire apartment https://t.co/vS8XYE5o4A — FDNY (@FDNY) April 16, 2018

Investigators also report there were no smoke alarms in the apartment where the fire started.

Todd Brassner, 67, was found inside the apartment, and later died at the hospital.

Six firefighters were sent to the hospital for minor injuries.