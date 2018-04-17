April is Autism Awareness Month, which means stores and restaurants throughout the city are offering specials to honor the month. From Midtown to Chelsea and the Lower East Side, businesses are donating proceeds to benefit Autism research.

Yogibo

Multiple Locations

www.yogibo.com

Known for their ultra plush and comfy furniture, Yogibo gives a unique experience for children on the Autism spectrum. All of the store locations, including the one in Roosevelt Field Mall, will open an hour early for a sensory conscious experience. Explore the store without other customers and feel the various products, including pillows, bean bags and chairs. Yogibo provides high proprioceptive sensory input and promotes body awareness, which helps the brain focus. The store will also offer 15% off their full purchase during the experience.

Egghead

485 7th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-268-0988

www.eggheadny.com

Breakfast is always served at this Midtown restaurant. Nestled in The Moxy Times Square, Egghead is known for their over-the-top egg sandwiches. During the month of April, the eatery is serving the Blueberry Pop-Tart topped with blue frosting and rainbow sprinkles. It is the ideal grab-and-go meal for those busy New York mornings. Egghead will donate 10% of the proceeds to Autism Speaks and Eden II Programs.

Beauty & Essex

146 Essex St.

New York, NY 10002

212-614-0146

www.beautyandessex.com

One of the city’s most popular speakeasies is honoring Autism Awareness Month with various special dishes. Diners can step beyond the walls of the famous pawn shop to reveal an expansive chic restaurant serving Bluefin Tuna Sashimi with creamy kani crab stick salad and crispy Okinawa sweet potato. There is also a sweet treat benefiting a good cause. End your meal with Blue Velvet Cake Pops, which comes with a sugar puzzle piece representing the symbol of Autism. When you purchase one of the blue-themed dishes, the restaurant will donate 10% of the proceeds to support charities, including Autism Speaks and Eden II Programs.

TAO

Multiple Locations

www.taorestaurant.com

Whether you are heading to Midtown or Downtown, they can raise awareness at TAO. The popular Asian eatery is donating 10% of the proceeds from special dishes, including the Salt and Pepper Blue Prawns with chili, crispy garlic and roasted pepper. Indulge in the colorful Blue Layer Japanese Crepe Cake. The Instagram-worthy dessert is served with a blue puzzle cookie. To wash down all the dishes, sip on the Lychee Martini Blue Edition Cocktail. Among the various charities benefiting from the special, include Autism Speaks and Eden II Programs.

Vandal

199 Bowery

New York, NY 10002

212-400-0199

www.vandalnewyork.com

Blending together stylish art, international food and the trendiness of the Lower East Side, Vandal serves a delicious dessert that benefits Autism charities. The Blueberry Macaroon Sandwich is an oversize version of the beloved decadent treat filled with vanilla frozen yogurt and garnished with raspberries and blackberries. Proceeds will benefit charities helping to raise Autism awareness.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.