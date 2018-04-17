CBS 2 NYA drop-off site for prescription drugs (Credit: Sophia Hall/ WCBS 880) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS […]
WCBS 880A drop-off site for prescription drugs (Credit: Sophia Hall/ WCBS 880) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio […]
1010 WINSA drop-off site for prescription drugs (Credit: Sophia Hall/ WCBS 880) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US […]
WFANA drop-off site for prescription drugs (Credit: Sophia Hall/ WCBS 880) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity […]
WLNYA drop-off site for prescription drugs (Credit: Sophia Hall/ WCBS 880) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios […]
BREAKING NEWS: Southwest Airlines Plane From LaGuardia Makes Emergency Landing | Watch Live
Filed Under:animal research, Animals, Baboons, Chris Melore, Local TV, Medicine, Talkers

CBS Local — In a real life game of “Barrel of Monkeys,” four baboons escaped a Texas research center after turning their toy barrel into a makeshift ladder.

Officials at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute say that the group of primates lifted themselves to freedom on April 14 after propping a 55-gallon barrel against the wall of their enclosure. “This was truly a unique incident,” the institute’s Assistant V.P. for Communications, Lisa Cruz said in a press release.

Three of the baboons were able to make their way past the center’s fencing and one of the sly primates actually got to a public street. “The animal care team held two of the three baboons to the tree line, while members of the animal capture team followed one baboon along the street and used verbal and hand signaling commands to corral the baboon,” Dr. John Bernal added.

According to the researchers, the large barrels were placed in the baboon enclosure as an “enrichment tool” which help the animals mimic natural foraging behavior seen in the wild. Due to the weekend escape, the institute announced that the barrels have been temporarily removed for “further assessment and modification.”

The San Antonio biomedical center has over 2,500 animals at their facility which are studied to help create life-saving drugs. Officials say the 1,100 baboons at the institute have helped scientists develop treatments for chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and osteoporosis.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch