NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new dockless bike share program is closer to becoming a reality in the Big Apple.

12 different companies submitted proposals for the transportation system that’s already being used in several cities.

Unlike Citi Bike, where the bikes are kept in docks in specific spots around the city, users of the dockless bikes can leave the rental wherever their trip ends.

The system is meant meant to complement the Citi Bike program in the outer boroughs.

LimeBike is one of the companies seeking to expand to New York City.

“In just under nine months we’ve seen over 50 markets,” Zack Bartlett from LimeBike said. “User technology is very important to us because we understand this is a new technology and we want to make sure people a.) know how to ride it safe and b.) know how to park it responsibly.”

In some cities there have been complaints about bikes left on sidewalks. New York City transportation officials are evaluating the requests.