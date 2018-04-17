CBS 2 NYAn AMBER Alert was issued for 5-year-old Kenneth White on Dec. 18, 2014. (credit: NY.gov) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the last day for filing income taxes without a penalty.

Taxpayers need to file by midnight or request an extension.

The usual deadline is April 15, which this year fell on a Sunday. Taxes weren’t due Monday because it was Emancipation Day in Washington D.C., which meant all government agencies in the district were closed, including the IRS.

In New York, the state Department of Taxation and Finance has extended its Income Tax Call Center hours until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to answer any last-minute questions.

For more information, click here.

