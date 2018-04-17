MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for answers in the death of a child in Westchester County.

The 2-year-old boy was found dead when his mother returned home Monday night.

Bags marked as “evidence” were carried out of 531 East Lincoln Avenue and loaded into an SUV around 8 a.m., about 12 hours after the terrible discovery inside an apartment.

A woman returning home found her 2-year-old lifeless. The boy was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Mount Vernon Police are treating the case as a homicide.

“It’s very sad. No kid deserves to die that way,” said Anselme Woodart, who lives in the same building as the child. “And I pray to God to bring justice.”

Police are keeping a tight lid on information and wouldn’t disclose who lived in the apartment, who was watching the child, or any information about the mother, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

A neighbor told Aiello she lives in an apartment that shares a wall with the apartment where tragedy struck.

“You could hear the baby running, playing, crying in the morning, what not, but I never heard anything like screaming at the child or anything,” Linda Duncan told Aiello.

A news conference on the boy’s death is expected later Tuesday afternoon.