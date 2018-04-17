CBS 2 NYA drop-off site for prescription drugs (Credit: Sophia Hall/ WCBS 880) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for answers in the death of a child in Westchester County.

The 2-year-old boy was found dead when his mother returned home Monday night.

Bags marked as “evidence” were carried out of 531 East Lincoln Avenue and loaded into an SUV around 8 a.m., about 12 hours after the terrible discovery inside an apartment.

A woman returning home found her 2-year-old lifeless. The boy was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Mount Vernon Police are treating the case as a homicide.

“It’s very sad. No kid deserves to die that way,” said Anselme Woodart, who lives in the same building as the child. “And I pray to God to bring justice.”

Police are keeping a tight lid on information and wouldn’t disclose who lived in the apartment, who was watching the child, or any information about the mother, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

A neighbor told Aiello she lives in an apartment that shares a wall with the apartment where tragedy struck.

“You could hear the baby running, playing, crying in the morning, what not, but I never heard anything like screaming at the child or anything,” Linda Duncan told Aiello.

A news conference on the boy’s death is expected later Tuesday afternoon.

